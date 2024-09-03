Republic Lifestyle Desk
Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Elbows Quickly
Exfoliate with a mixture of sugar, olive oil, and lemon juice to remove dead skin cells.
Lemon Juice and Baking Soda: Apply a paste of lemon juice and baking soda to help lighten dark skin.
3. Moisturize with a mixture of coconut oil and turmeric powder to reduce hyperpigmentation.
Oatmeal and Honey: Soothe and exfoliate with an oatmeal and honey paste to remove dead skin cells.
Cucumber and Aloe Vera: Apply a paste of cucumber and aloe vera to cool and lighten dark skin.
Baking soda can be used to treat dark elbows by exfoliating and lightening the skin. Mix baking soda with water and milk to create a paste, apply to elbows and knees, and rinse off twice a week.
Apple cider vinegar has been found to possess bleaching properties, which can effectively lighten dark skin.
