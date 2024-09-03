Republic Lifestyle Desk

Try These Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Elbows Quickly

Exfoliate with a mixture of sugar, olive oil, and lemon juice to remove dead skin cells.

Source: Freepik

Lemon Juice and Baking Soda: Apply a paste of lemon juice and baking soda to help lighten dark skin.

Source: freepik

3. Moisturize with a mixture of coconut oil and turmeric powder to reduce hyperpigmentation.

Source: Freepik

Oatmeal and Honey: Soothe and exfoliate with an oatmeal and honey paste to remove dead skin cells.

Source: Freepik

Cucumber and Aloe Vera: Apply a paste of cucumber and aloe vera to cool and lighten dark skin.

Source: Freepik

Baking soda can be used to treat dark elbows by exfoliating and lightening the skin. Mix baking soda with water and milk to create a paste, apply to elbows and knees, and rinse off twice a week.

Source: Freepik

Apple cider vinegar has been found to possess bleaching properties, which can effectively lighten dark skin.

Source: Freepik