June 11, 2024
Try These Paneer Salad Recipes For Weight Loss
Paneer, a protein-rich and low-calorie option, pairs well with greens, nuts, and seeds in salads, providing a nutritious and balanced meal.
Source: Freepik
Paneer Salad is a quick and easy vegetarian Indian salad featuring pan-fried paneer and vegetables, seasoned with lemon and honey ginger dressing for a flavorful and quick meal.
Source: Freepik
Paneer Wine Salad is a refreshing salad is a delicious combination of toasted grains, crisp produce, fresh herbs, and crispy paneer cheese, with hints of vinegar and honey.
Source: Pinterest
Fruit salad with paneer and walnut is a nutritious and delicious protein-packed option, enhancing the flavor of sweet fruits like apples and carrots.
Source: Freepik
Grilled paneer salad is, a low carb, keto-friendly, gluten-free, grain-free, sugar-free, and Trim Healthy Mama-friendly recipe, combines paneer cheese, sweet peppers, and onions.
Source: Freepik
Broccoli and Paneer is a favorite combination, with air-fried broccoli paneer bites and peanut dressing making it a mouth-watering salad for warm meal consumption.
Source: Freepik
The Paneer Chana consists of chickpeas and Indian paneer cheese cubes, seasoned with spices, served in a flavorful sauce.
Source: tarladalal.com