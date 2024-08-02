Republic Lifestyle Desk

Try THIS DIY Pumpkin Facemask For Your Glowing Skin

Ingredients: - 1/2 cup cooked, mashed pumpkin - 2 tablespoons honey - 1 tablespoon yogurt - 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder - 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg powder

Source: Freepik

In a bowl, mix together the mashed pumpkin, honey, yogurt, cinnamon powder, and nutmeg powder until smooth.

Source: Freepik

Apply the mask to your face, avoiding the eye area.

Source: Freepik

Take a break and unwind for 15-20 minutes, allowing the mask to work its magic. Let the soothing ingredients calm your skin and mind during this relaxing interval.

Source: Freepik

Rinse the mask off with warm water, gently washing away the ingredients and revealing refreshed skin. Pat your face dry with a clean towel, completing the pampering process and leaving your skin.

Source: Pinterest

Pumpkin exfoliates and brightens, while honey moisturizes and soothes with its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Yogurt hydrates, cools, and softens the skin, combining with the other.

Source: getty images

Cinnamon stimulates blood flow, reduces acne, and fights bacteria, while nutmeg reduces inflammation, evens out skin tone, and provides antiseptic benefits. Together, they enhance the mask's ability.

Source: Freepik