disha sharma
Try This South Indian Masala Uttapam Recipe
Ingredients: Dosa batter, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, carrot, beetroot, cumin seeds, mustard seeds, turmeric, red chilli powder, red chilli powder, salt, and oil.
1. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and mustard seeds. Let them splutter.
2. Add chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, carrot, and beetroot. Saute until the vegetables are soft.
3. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well.
4. Pour the dosa batter into the pan and spread it evenly.
5. Add the vegetable mixture on top of the batter.
6. Cook until the bottom is golden brown, then flip and cook the other side.
7. Serve hot with sambar, chutney, and idli.
