April 8, 2024

Types Of Chillies Available In India

Lavangi Chillies are thin, long, dark green chillies, also called Kolhapuri lavangi mirchi in Maharashtra.

Source: Unsplash

Green Jwala is a delicious in curries, chutneys, pickles and salads, and ideal for drying. Jwala has a distinctive fruity, apple-like flavour.

Source: Unsplash

Bhavnagri Mirchi is a special green chilli which hails from a place, Bhavnagar in Gujarat. It is peculiar tangy but not very spicy.

Source: Pinterest

Kanthari Chilli is grown in Kerala & some parts of Tamil Nadu in India. It can help burn fat and promote weight loss when used in moderation as part of a healthy diet.

Source: Freepik

Boriya mirchi are large round chillies, which are a bright or dark red in colour. It may help in weight-loss plan.

Source: Unsplash

The ghost pepper, also known as bhut jolokia is an interspecific hybrid chili pepper cultivated in Northeast India. These chillies can ease abdominal pain, discomfort, and diarrhea.

Source: Freepik

Byadagi chilli is also known for its deep red colour. It is less spicy and is used in many food preparations of South India. It is a natural pain reliever and has anti-inflammation.

Source: florafoods.in

