April 8, 2024
Types Of Chillies Available In India
Lavangi Chillies are thin, long, dark green chillies, also called Kolhapuri lavangi mirchi in Maharashtra.
Source: Unsplash
Green Jwala is a delicious in curries, chutneys, pickles and salads, and ideal for drying. Jwala has a distinctive fruity, apple-like flavour.
Source: Unsplash
Bhavnagri Mirchi is a special green chilli which hails from a place, Bhavnagar in Gujarat. It is peculiar tangy but not very spicy.
Source: Pinterest
Kanthari Chilli is grown in Kerala & some parts of Tamil Nadu in India. It can help burn fat and promote weight loss when used in moderation as part of a healthy diet.
Source: Freepik
Boriya mirchi are large round chillies, which are a bright or dark red in colour. It may help in weight-loss plan.
Source: Unsplash
The ghost pepper, also known as bhut jolokia is an interspecific hybrid chili pepper cultivated in Northeast India. These chillies can ease abdominal pain, discomfort, and diarrhea.
Source: Freepik
Byadagi chilli is also known for its deep red colour. It is less spicy and is used in many food preparations of South India. It is a natural pain reliever and has anti-inflammation.
Source: florafoods.in