Types of Grains You Can Consume During Navratri 2024

Navratri, a nine-night Hindu festival, honours Goddess Durga in various forms and involves fasting, a practice with spiritual and physical significance.
Fasting is a spiritual practice that purifies the mind and body, connects with the divine, and symbolises self-discipline and devotion.
Water Chestnut Flour (Singhara Ka Atta) is a nutritious, gluten-free, low-calorie, and rich-in-iron Navratri food option that aids digestion.
Kodo millet, a gluten-free grain, is popular during Navratri and Saawan fasting due to its health benefits, including gluten-free options, fibre content, and antioxidants.
Sabudana khichdi is a popular fasting dish with energy and lightness, while kuttu flour is a gluten-free, protein-rich option for making puris, parathas, or pancakes.
Samai rice, also known as barnyard millet, is a gluten-free grain commonly consumed during Navratri fasting, providing essential nutrients like fibre, protein, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates.
Barnyard millet, a nutrient-dense grain consumed during Navratri, offers health benefits like low glycemic index and high fibre content.
Quinoa, a nutritious grain, is a safe, gluten-free option for Navratri fasting, high in fibre, and rich in protein, supporting muscle building and repair.
Buckwheat, a popular whole grain during Navratri, is gluten-free and high in fibre, beneficial for digestion and bowel movements.
Amaranth, a grain commonly consumed during Navratri fasting, is high in protein and fibre, providing essential nutrients like lysine and fibre for digestion and blood pressure management.
