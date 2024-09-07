Republic Lifestyle Desk
Types Of Modak To Offer On Ganesh Chathurthi 2024
Chocolate modak is prepared by heating ghee, and milk in a pan. Add vinegar/lemon juice, cocoa, and corn flour paste. Cook on medium flame until mixture leaves pan. Cool, shape into modaks, and serve.
Source: Freepik
Crispy Fried Modak sweet coconut-jaggery filling is a delightful Ganesh Chaturthi treat, featuring a crunchy outer layer giving way to a rich, sweet, and indulgent filling.
Source: Freepik
Mawa modak is prepared by , a rich, creamy confection made from rice flour, butter, cardamom powder, milk, symbolizes devotion and celebration, making it a beloved India.
Source: Freepik
Maharashtrian festive dumplings are traditionally made with rice flour dough and a sweet coconut jaggery filling, traditionally offered to Ganesha during the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival.
Source: freepik
Traditional steamed modak, a sweet pastry with a coconut and jaggery filling, has a soft shell made from rice flour and khowa, with steamed versions often served with ghee.
Source: Freepik
Melt milk, condensed milk, chocolate chips, graham cracker crumbs, and pistachios in a pan. Mix dough-balls, cool, and grease a modak mould. Repeat for remaining dough.
Source: Freepik
Kaju Modak is a delicious dessert made by soaking cashew nuts, grinding them into a paste, boiling sugar and syrup, and forming modaks.
Source: Freepik