Types Of South Indian Biryanis To Relish

Mangalore Biryani, also known as Bhatkali biryani, is a hidden gem in Mangalore, renowned for its fine rice, spicy spices like roasted coriander and red chillies, and often coconut.
Source: Freepik
Malabar Biryani, originating from Kerala's coastal region, is renowned for its rich, spicy flavor profile, featuring a blend of meats and aromatic spices cooked with coconut and curry leaves.
Source: Freepik
Thalassery Biryani, a Kerala-inspired biryani, uses Kaima rice, a smaller, aromatic variety, tender meat, and a unique blend of spices like black pepper and cloves.
Source: Freepik
Andhra Biryani is a spicy biryani with a blend of spices like red chillies and black pepper, perfect for spicy food lovers. Cooked with chicken or mutton, it's often served with a cooling raita.
Source: Freepik
Ambur Biryani, a Tamil Nadu dish, features tender meat marinated with yoghurt, spices, and mint, served with short-grain rice and a fresh mint and coriander blend.
Source: Freepik
Hyderabadi Biryani, a renowned South Indian biryani, is a complex dish with marinated chicken, fragrant basmati rice, fried onions & saffron, infused with intense flavors and served hot.
Source: Freepik
Kumbakonam Biryani, a traditional Tamil Nadu biryani, is renowned for its unique blend of spices and aromatic flavors, crafted from a mix of meats.
Source: Freepik