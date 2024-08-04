Republic Lifestyle Desk
Types Of Walks For Weight Loss
A study in Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis, and Vascular Biology suggests that regular power walking can aid in weight loss, reduce high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes risk.
Source: Unsplash
Brisk walking, a low-impact aerobic exercise, can boost energy, burn calories, and aid in weight loss, particularly belly fat, with the number of calories burned varying based on weight, speed.
Source: Unsplash
8-shaped walking, also known as infinity walking or Siddha walking, is a full-body workout that enhances weight loss, joint flexibility, and muscle strength by walking along curves and loops.
Source: Pexels
Reverse walking, a low-impact cardio exercise, engages different muscle groups, including the lower back and hamstrings, resulting in weight loss and improved body composition, and is beneficial.
Source: Freepik
Interval walking, a form of high-intensity interval training, is effective for weight loss by alternating high-intensity walking with lower-intensity recovery periods, boosting metabolism.
Source: Freepik
Race walking is a strenuous cardiovascular exercise that involves a unique technique of straightening the leading leg until vertical, enhancing overall health.
Source: Freepik
Walking with weights involves carrying additional weight, such as hand weights (dumbbells) or ankle weights, during your walk. This added resistance increases the intensity of your workout.
Source: Freepik