Republic Lifestyle Desk
Understanding Common Side-Effects Of Chemotherapy
Chemotherapy often leads to fatigue, causing frequent or easy fatigue during daily tasks.
Source: Freepik
Chemotherapy patients often experience periods of nausea or vomiting, which can be managed with anti-sickness medication provided by their care team.
Source: Freepik
Hair loss is a common side effect of chemotherapy, typically starting within a few weeks of treatment and escalating to 1 to 2 months for extensive hair loss.
Source: Freepik
Chemotherapy can decrease the body's ability to fight infections, increasing the risk of serious illness. Therefore, it's crucial to take precautions against infections.
Source: Freepik
Chemotherapy reduces red blood cell count, which transport oxygen throughout the body, leading to anemia if the count drops too low.
Source: Freepik
Chemotherapy reduces platelet count in blood, preventing severe bleeding from cuts or injuries.
Source: Freepik
Chemotherapy can cause mucositis, causing soreness and mouth lining irritation, resulting in symptoms like hot mouth, infected ulcers, discomfort, dry mouth, reduced taste, and bad breath.
Source: Freepik