Unique Indian Comfort Soups To Warm You Up This Autumn

With the onset of the autumn season, the atmosphere changes and the weather temperature drops gradually. And it's natural to crave something warm and hearty. 

Benefits of soup: Healthline explains, “Vegetable- and broth-based soups may provide plenty of nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber while being low in calories and fat.”

Check out these top five Indian comfort soups to enrich your soul this autumn season.

Mulligatawny Soup II is a heartwarming creamy soup prepared with cloves, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cardamom, and coconut milk. Add red lentils and chicken for a rich protein and fiber soup.

Indian Sweet Potato and Lentil Soup doesn't need much of an introduction. The basic ingredients are sweet potato, lentils, and spices like garam masala, garlic, and turmeric.

The Maharajah's Mulligatawny consists of lamb, apples, carrots, tomatoes, and a medley of spices like red chile peppers, curry, and coriander. If you prefer, substitute ground beef for lamb.

Masala Cabbage Soup, the name itself suggests that a lot of cabbage is needed to whip up this Masala Cabbage Soup. Don't forget to add bold Indian spices to complete the soup.

Thai-Indian Veggie Soup is an inspiration from both the Indian and Thai traditions. The highlight of this soup is Tofu. Use coconut milk for a creamy texture and ginger and sriracha to spice it up.

Keep stock of basic ingredients such as herbs, spices and vegetables to make your autumn evening cozy.

While fulfilling your cravings, soups have many other benefits. Make this autumn season memorable with a hearty soup.

