April 14, 2024
Unique Litchi Dishes You Should Try Making This Summer
Litchi ice cream is one of the creamiest, most delicious desserts of summer.
Litchi can also be added in cooling and hydrating smoothies for hot days.
Litchi based lemonade and mojito are the best summer drinks to refresh you in hot months.
A delightful bowl of summer salads with seasonal fruits is perfect for a light summer breakfast.
Litchi parfait is classy dessert option for summer, when you want to eat something light yet fancy.
