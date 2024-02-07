January 24, 2024
Unveiling The Remarkable Health Benefits Of Yuzu
Yuzu is a citrus fruit that looks like a small grapefruit (diameter 2-3 inches) with thick yellow, uneven skin. The fruit is extremely aromatic but sourer than other citrus fruits.
Source: Freepik
It can be yellow or green based on its degree of ripeness. This fruit is highly nutritious and low in calories. Yuzu (also called Yuza) is rich in antioxidants and carotenoids, flavonoids.
Source: Freepik
Prevent cardiovascular issues: Yuzu has anti-platelet properties, which may reduce the risk of stroke and ischemic heart diseases.
Source: Freepik
Supports brain health: Consuming yuzu can help prevent cognitive decline and cognitive dysfunction. Soothing fragrance of yuzu has also been found to uplift the mood and alleviate emotional stress.
Source: Brain health
May improve mood: The fragrance of Yuzu fruit has similar aromatherapeutic benefits as the lavender scent.
Source: Freepik
Reduces inflammation: Yuzu peel contains limonene, an anti-inflammatory compound that has the potential to relieve bronchial asthma. It also has free radical scavenging properties.
Source: Freepik