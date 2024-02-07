February 3, 2024
Valentine's Day 2024: Date-night Recipes To Cook With Your Partner On This Special Day
Chicken Parmigiana: This dish feels fancy but it's super easy to make with just six ingredients: an egg, dry breadcrumbs, chicken cutlets, spaghetti sauce, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese.
Source: ANGELA VENEGAS
Marry-Me Chicken: If subtlety isn't your speciality, try making this cheesy chicken breast meal with your partner. "This chicken dinner is worthy of a marriage proposal," quoted the recipe creator.
Source: DOTDASH MEREDITH
Creamy Shrimp Scampi with Half-and-Half: This impressive shrimp dish comes together in just 20 minutes, so you won't have to spend all night in the kitchen.
Source: HUMBLEPIELIVING
Date Night Blackened Salmon Pasta: This aptly named romantic dinner recipe, featuring spiced salmon served over a bed of pasta with spinach, is way easier to make than it looks.
Source: THEDAILYGOURMET
Sea Bass a la Michele: This is tossed in a spicy vinaigrette, then cooked to tender alongside potatoes and jalapeño peppers. If you'd like an extra pop of colour, add fresh green beans to the mix.
Source: X
Romantic Chicken with Artichokes: Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet with sauteed artichokes and mushrooms in white wine, topped with capers, and served over buttered noodles and fresh greens.
Source: Unsplash