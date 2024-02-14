February 14, 2024

Valentine’s Day Makeup Looks For A Perfect Date Night

Try a full glam look with red lips and smokey eyes for an extravagant date night.

Source: Pexels

For a day date, try a glazed makeup look, with clear lip gloss.

Source: Unsplash

If you want to experiment, put on colourful eye shadow and choose popping colours to represent spring.

Source: Pexels

Bring out your feminine energy with a pink makeup look and a cute hairstyle.

Source: Pexels

Dewy, no-makeup makeup is another trend you can hop on to for the perfect date night look.

Source: Unsplash

