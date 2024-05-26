May 26, 2024
Vastu Benefits Of Keeping Lemon Plants At Home
Planting lemon trees attracts negative energies, removing them from homes and shops. Vastu suggests hanging lemons in front of homes and shops to disperse bad energies.
Source: Freepik
Lemons have medicinal properties that strengthen the immune system, ease sore throats, and combat infections. Vastu suggests planting lemon trees near entrances, indoors, on business
Source: Freepik
Lemon trees symbolize prosperity, abundance, and are believed to bring success and financial fortune.
Source: Freepik
Vastu asserts that lemon plants serve as a protective barrier around the home, preventing negative influences and bad spirits.
Source: Freepik
Lemon is renowned for its therapeutic properties and is believed to improve overall wellness.
Source: Freepik
Lemon plants enhance the house's ambiance with their vibrant yellow fruits and green leaves, enhancing the visual appeal of the room.
Source: Freepik
Vastu Shastra principles emphasize the significance of maintaining balance and harmony through elements like water, fire, earth, wind, and space for promoting well-being and success in our surrounding
Source: Freepik