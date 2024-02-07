January 26, 2024
Veganuary 2024: Health Benefits Of Jackfruit And Why It Should Be A Part Of Your Regular Diet
Native to South India, Jackfruit is an exotic fruit grown in tropical regions of the world.
It is the largest tree fruit in the world and can be around 35 kgs in weight.
Jackfruits are massively used by vegans as a meat substitute due to its texture. Here are some of its benefits.
High on nutrients: Jackfruit is known for its impressive nutrition profile. It contains a moderate amount of calories.
Prevents skin problems: This fruit provides several nutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamin C. All the skincare enthusiasts know how beneficial Vitamin C is for skin health.
Maintains blood sugar level: Jackfruit has several properties that help in the maintenance of blood sugar level. Jackfruits have a low glycemic index.
