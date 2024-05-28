May 27, 2024
Vegetarian Foods That Are Rich In Omega 3 Fatty Acids
Flax seeds, rich in omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), have been linked to reduced heart disease risk, stroke, heart attacks, and chronic kidney disease in animal studies.
Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, providing numerous nutritional benefits, including aiding in weight loss, similar to ground flaxseed's ALA content.
Walnuts, originating in Mediterranean and Central Asia, are rich in omega-3 fats and antioxidants, potentially improving brain health, preventing heart disease, and cancer.
Edamame beans, popular in Japan, are immature soybeans rich in omega-3s and protein. A half-cup of frozen edamame beans is a good source of these nutrients.
Brussels sprouts, rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, and fiber, are a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids, providing numerous health benefits.
Canola oil, rich in omega-6 fats, can increase the ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 in the diet, potentially increasing the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and obesity.
Seaweed oil is a dietary supplement rich in omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, with a DHA content similar to salmon-based fish oil.
