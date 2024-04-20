April 20, 2024
Vegetarian Salads That You Can Try For A Light And Healthy Summer Meal
Corn salad is a healthy and tasty option with a crunch and sweet & salty taste.
Broccoli salad , with a lemon dressing, makes for a nutritious dinner or lunch.
There is nothing more refreshing and healthy than a carrot-cucumber salad for a light lunch.
Fruit salads is everyone's summer favourite breakfast, especially with the arrival of mangoes.
Caesar salad, with fresh lettuce and croutons is a lip-smacking and healthy dinner option.
