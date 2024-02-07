January 16, 2024
Veggies That Can Counter Effects of Bad Cholesterol: Turnips, Carrots, Cauliflower & More
Broccoli Vegetable
Broccoli in particular is plentiful in soluble fiber, which does wonders for high cholesterol.
Cauliflower vegetable It has lots of plant sterols, a type of lipid that stops the intestine from absorbing cholesterol. Sulforaphane, present in cauliflower, also helps to lower blood cholesterol.
Carrot vegetable
It contains minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and soluble fiber that can help lower cholesterol levels. Carrots contain mostly soluble fiber in the form of pectin.
Sweet potatoes vegetables Research shows that sweet potatoes can lower your LDL "bad" cholesterol, which may lower your odds of heart problems.
Spinach vegetable It is also high in fiber, iron and antioxidants and helps reduce LDL cholesterol. Spinach - This leafy green helps clear your arteries of LDL cholesterol.
Turnips It may reduce bad cholesterol levels due to its antioxidant activity. The natural antioxidants like quercetin, tocopherols, ascorbic acid and beta-carotene present in turnip.
Beetroot vegetable
It can help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL). Beets contain phytosterols, which are similar to cholesterol and can help lower LDL cholesterol.
