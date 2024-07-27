Republic Lifestyle Desk
Raksha Bandhan-Haryali Teej, Vibrant Indian Festivals In August
Haryali Teej celebrates the monsoon's arrival and Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's union. Women fast, worship, and wear green, symbolizing nature's renewal and marital bliss.
Naag Panchami is a Hindu festival honoring snakes, symbolizing renewal and fertility. Devotees worship snake idols, offer milk, and seek protection from snakebites and evil spirits.
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, symbolizing protection and love. Sisters tie a Rakhi thread on brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being.
Krishna Janmashtami celebrates Lord Krishna's birth, symbolizing good over evil. Devotees fast, chant, and reenact his stories, often with Dahi Handi rituals, to honor the divine prince.
Dahi Handi celebrates Lord Krishna's mischief, with clay pots filled with curd and butter broken by participants. It symbolizes good over evil, often during Krishna Janmashtami.
