May 20, 2024
Viral Fever Symptoms To Look Out For During Summers
The flu, a contagious respiratory infection, causes seasonal epidemics in fall and winter, with flu-like symptoms often experienced in summer.
Source: Freepik
Summer fatigue is primarily caused by prolonged exposure to the sun, which impacts melatonin onset and sleep due to prolonged sunlight duration.
Headache frequency increases with warmer temperatures due to dehydration, environmental pollution, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, with heat itself potentially triggering headaches.
Heat cramps affect anyone, with athletes like runners, tennis players, and mountain climbers at a higher risk due to their work in hot environments.
Enteroviruses, more common in summer, cause summer colds, causing upper respiratory symptoms like a runny nose and sore throat, and stomach issues.
Sweat and sweating indicate body cooling, triggered by hot weather, exercise, hormone fluctuations, and emotions. Sweating regulates body temperature through perspiration evaporation.
Viral infections cause sore throats lasting four to five days, which can be relieved with various therapies, including over-the-counter pain medication.
