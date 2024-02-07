January 26, 2024
Want Hair Growth? Eat These Foods That Are Rich In Zinc
Spinach vegetable: Spinach is an essential food for preventing hair loss because it is high in vitamins and nutrients such as folate, iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C, all of which can be a good source.
Source: Unsplash
Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seed oil also contains compounds that possess anti-inflammatory properties, which may help soothe irritated or inflamed scalp conditions, such as dandruff or scalp psoriasis.
Source: istock
Lentils: Lentils are a good source of protein, iron, and biotin, which may help prevent hair fall and promote healthy hair growth.
Source: Unsplash
Yogurt : Yogurt is not only high in probiotics, but it is also high in zinc, which supports hair health. As a result, it may help the repair and regeneration of hair tissues.
Source: Unsplash
Nuts: Nuts like peanuts, cashews, almonds and walnuts are great sources of protein, healthy fats, biotin and zinc which support healthy tissue development on the scalp.
Source: Unsplash
Eggs: Eggs contain zinc, selenium, and other nutrients that are significant for hair health. Eggs are also a good source of protein and biotin, which are important for hair growth and health.
Source: Unsplash
Oyesters: Oysters are an excellent source of zinc, a mineral that helps regulate oil production in the scalp. Zinc deficiency can lead to hair loss, so incorporating into it can be a great help.
Source: Freepik