Republic Lifestyle Desk
Want Youthful Skin? Try THESE Collagen Boosting Drink Recipes
Drinking vegetable cucumber juice in the morning not only keeps you satiated but also aids in fat breakdown and improves digestion.
Orange carrots are rich in vitamins A, E, and K, essential for eye health, blood clotting, bone health, immune system, and skin health.
Pomegranate juice found in pomegranate extract, have been found to enhance collagen production and skin elasticity, a crucial protein that diminishes with age.
Lemon juice, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, promotes collagen synthesis and skin brightening, making it the best skin whitening drink.
Berries are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and phytonutrients, which aid in collagen synthesis and shield against free radical-induced skin damage.
Kiwi juice, a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, is a potent skin whitening agent that boosts collagen production and promotes skin health.
Mango juice is a potent source of vitamins A and C, crucial for collagen synthesis, and beta-carotene, promoting skin repair and rejuvenation.
