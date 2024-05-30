May 30, 2024

Warning Signs Of Heat Stroke

Heatstroke is characterized by a high body temperature, typically 104 F (40 C) or higher, as measured using a rectal thermometer.

Dehydration increases heat stroke risk, causing headaches, high body temperature, nausea, and rapid breathing. Predisposition to migraines may be triggered by dehydration.

Muscle cramps indicate overheating, requiring cooling and hydration to prevent serious illnesses. Heatstroke, if untreated, can lead to permanent disability or death.

Heatstroke, caused by hot weather or strenuous exercise, can cause hot, dry skin, nausea, vomiting, stomach sickness, and vomiting.

Heat stress can cause rapid and shallow breathing, racing heart rate, and increased pulse due to the significant burden on the heart to cool the body.

Increased body temperature, like hot showers or exercise, can temporarily decrease myelin conduction through an affected optic nerve, causing temporary visual symptoms.

Flushing from exercise or hot environments is usually harmless, but flushed skin with other symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, may indicate heat-related illness.

