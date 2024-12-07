Republic Lifestyle Desk

Warning Signs To Detect Liver disease

The liver's inability to remove toxins from the bloodstream can cause fatigue, headaches, and skin issues due to its underperformance. 

Jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes 

A damaged liver may cause frequent gassy sensations, bloating, and stool pressure when it fails to produce digestive juices to break down food.

Hepatic encephalopathy, a condition where toxins build up in the liver, can cause confusion, brain fog, and disorientation.

A weak liver can cause swelling in the feet and ankles due to fluid retention.

Dark urine is a type of urine that is darker than usual and is often accompanied by white stool.

The early signs of fatty liver disease includes weight loss, muscle loss, musty breath, mild brain impairment (hepatic encephalopathy). 

