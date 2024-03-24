March 24, 2024

Water-rich Vegetables That Can Add Hydration To Your Summertime Diet

Hydrating foods like cucumber are great for your summer diet.

Tomatoes can be added to your salads for extra hydration,

Bell peppers are packed with fibre, as well as water essential for hydration.

Broccoli is around 92% water, which is great for summer meals.

Celery is another water-filled vegetable, that can add hydration to your meals in the form of juice or salad.

