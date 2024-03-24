March 24, 2024
Water-rich Vegetables That Can Add Hydration To Your Summertime Diet
Hydrating foods like cucumber are great for your summer diet.
Source: Unsplash
Tomatoes can be added to your salads for extra hydration,
Source: Freepik
Bell peppers are packed with fibre, as well as water essential for hydration.
Source: iStock
Broccoli is around 92% water, which is great for summer meals.
Source: Pinterest
Celery is another water-filled vegetable, that can add hydration to your meals in the form of juice or salad.
Source: Freepik