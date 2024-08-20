Republic Lifestyle Desk
Watermelon To Cucumber, Fruits That Will Keep You Hydrated
Watermelon, a 92% water fruit, is a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, aiding in hydration, fluid replenishment, and skin health.
Source: Unsplash
Cucumbers, rich in water, anti-inflammatory compounds, and anti-wrinkling activity, are known to replenish skin, reduce irritation, and promote skin rejuvenation.
Source: Freepik
Mango, rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants, aids digestion, supports immune system, and combats dehydration. Its high water content also protects skin from sun damage.
Source: Freepik
Oranges are a hydrating fruit with 86% water content and essential nutrients like vitamin C and potassium, often given out at children's sporting events for their tasty taste.
Source: Pinterest
Pineapples, rich in 86% water content, are a great source of vitamin C, providing over 100% of daily needs and supporting a healthy immune system.
Source: Freepik
Grapes are a hydrating fruit with a low glycemic index, providing essential water for a healthy immune system and promoting strength and fatigue prevention.
Source: Freepik
Papaya is a hydrating fruit because it's more than 88% water and contains electrolytes like potassium, which helps maintain fluid balance in the body.
Source: Freepik