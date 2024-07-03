Republic Lifestyle Desk
Wayanad To Dhanaulti: Visit These Romantic Places In India To Enjoy Monsoon
Wayanad is a popular tourist destination known for its exotic products, Kanthanpara Waterfalls, Karapuzha Dam, Pookode, and Karlad Lake, as well as its stunning beauty for romantic couples.
Source: keralatourism.org
Dhanaulti, a tranquil destination in Uttarakhand, offers a peaceful atmosphere amidst virgin forests. It serves as a base for Himalayan treks, adventure resorts, and skating arenas.
Source: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in
Udaipur, known as the Venice of the East, is surrounded by azure water lakes and lush green hills. It features the Lake Palace, Jaisamand Lake, City Palace, and Sajjangarh.
Source: tourmyindia.com
Gangtok, Sikkim's capital, offers a stunning view of Mt. Kanchenjunga and serves as a base for trekkers to the Himalayan mountain ranges. The hill station's mesmerizing beauty and winding roads.
Source: sikkimtourism.gov.in
The 470 km long Beas River in North India offers romantic moments and stunning views of the snow-capped Himalayan mountains, making it an ideal honeymoon spot in Manali.
Source: himachaltourism.gov.in
Goa offers numerous beaches for honeymoons, including Anjuna, Morjim, Vagator, Arambol, Ashwem, Agonda, Colva. Located north of Palolem, it's known for exotic beaches for the couples.
Source: goa-tourism.com
Betul beach, renowned for its serene and diverse fish population, is often sought by locals for fishing, as no one returns empty-handed. It is one of the romantic places to visit.
Source: tripadvisor.in