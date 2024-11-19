Republic Lifestyle Desk

Ways Air Pollution Can Affect Your Health

Short-term symptoms include eye irritation, difficulty breathing, coughing, and shortness of breath, particularly during physical activity.

Long-term health risks include an increased risk of stroke, heart disease, lung cancer, COPD, pneumonia, and cataracts.

The risk of stillbirth, miscarriage, neurological conditions like cognitive impairment and dementia, and respiratory infections are also increased.

Air pollution can exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma, heart, and lung, increasing the risk for those with these conditions.

Air pollution poses a significant risk to children and the elderly, increasing their vulnerability and potential health issues.

Air pollution can heighten the likelihood of neurological issues such as cognitive impairment and dementia.

Air pollution has been linked to reproductive issues, including increased risks of stillbirth and miscarriage.

Air pollution can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation, inflammation, and kidney disease.

Air pollution and climate change are interconnected due to their shared sources, including fossil fuel emissions, which pose significant health threats.

