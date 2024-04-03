April 3, 2024
Ways To Add Besan To Your Daily Diet
Besan ka chilla is high on fiber. it is easy to cook for breakfast. It contains a lot of calcium and magnesium, which helps in removing problems related to bones.
Besan omellete has more good fat than whole wheat flour and also higher protein content. It is rich in complex carbohydrates and with a low glycemic index.
Dhokla is low in calories, this Gujrati steamed delicacy is a good breakfast option. The dhokla is prepared by steaming gram flour with yoghurt and spices.
Besan toast is the most preferred option because instead of bread pakoras, this the much healthier option. It is also useful in pregnancy and helps during fatigue.
Besan parantha is a healthier option because it is high in dietary fibre intake which is associated with improved bowel movement, increased frequency.
Gatte ki sabzi is good for a healthy start. It is a good source of protein and carbs. Gram flour doesn't impact blood sugar levels as bad as regular flour.
Khandvi is also a healthy breakfast option as it is low in calories and high in protein. Khandvi is a fermented, nutritious gram flour cake and does not cause weight gain.
