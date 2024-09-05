Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ways To Combat Sedentary Lifestyle
Standing exercises strengthen muscles and burn calories, so use standing desks, tall tables, or countertops while working, watching TV, or folding laundry. Set alarms or use apps for reminders.
Walking offers numerous health benefits, including reduced heart disease risk, improved immune function, and lower stress and blood pressure levels. Incorporate more steps into your daily routine.
Elevators and escalators may be convenient but not healthy. Climbing stairs can improve muscle, bone, joint, and lung health, and is an easy, affordable way to be more active.
Housework tasks, such as sweeping, organizing, and cleaning, are physical activities that maintain cleanliness and prevent sweating, and increasing their intensity can further efficiency.
Stay active by participating in extracurricular activities like dance classes or indoor rock climbing, and combine physical activity with interests like bird watching or reading for enjoyment.
Fitness trackers like Apple Watch and FitBit help maintain health by tracking daily steps, sending reminders, and notifications, and monitoring heart rate to combat sedentary habits.
Stay hydrated: Drink enough water throughout the day.
