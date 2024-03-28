March 27, 2024
Ways To keep Your Pets Cool And Safe This Summer
Just like humans enjoy a refreshing shower during summer, pets appreciate being groomed. Regular washing, brushing, and nail care contribute to their well-being.
It's crucial to provide them with a cool, shaded refuge, preferably indoors, along with access to fresh and clean water.
One cardinal rule of summer pet care is never to leave your pet in a parked car.
Summer is prime time for ticks, fleas, and other parasites that thrive in warm weather. Keeping your pet protected involves regular use of anti-tick sprays and maintaining their overall hygiene to pre
Hot surfaces, such as asphalt, can cause severe burns to a pet's paws. It's essential to keep pets off hot pavements and ensure their paws remain clean and dry.
