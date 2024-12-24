Republic Lifestyle Desk

Ways To Make A Healthy Fresh Start In New Year 2025

Prioritizing rest and self-care with intention and discipline, because a  timely rest can make you a stronger, happier, and healthier.  

Source: Freepik

Nurturing body through regular exercise, healthy habits, and self-care, embracing a lifestyle of physical fitness that fuels the strength, energy, and overall well-being. 

Source: Freepik

Establish a consistent sleep schedule, create a sleep-friendly environment, develop a relaxing bedtime routine, avoid screens before bed, and get morning sunlight to prioritize sleep.

Source: Freepik

Schedule regular check-ins, attend social events, join a club/group, practice active listening, and show appreciation/gratitude to nurture meaningful relationships and build connections. 

Source: Freepik

Express your appreciation by expressing your genuine admiration for someone who excels in crucial aspects such as parenting, work, friendship, or hobbies, thereby bringing them happiness. 

Source: Freepik

Schedule regular health visits and encourage others to do the same, as good health is the foundation for all life goals.

Source: Freepik

The regular brain workouts, such as learning a new skill, can improve memory in adults aged 60-90 after three months.

Source: Freepik

