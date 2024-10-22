Ways To Prepare Oats In Different Ways

Oats Upma: Mix 1 cup rolled oats, 2 cups water, 1 tsp ghee/oil, 1/2 tsp mustard seeds, 1/2 tsp cumin seeds, onion, tomato, carrot, garlic, turmeric, salt; cook 15-20 min, garnish with cilantro.
Source: Freepik
Oats dosa can be prepared by blending 1 cup rolled oats, 1/2 cup rice flour, 1/4 cup yogurt, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, water; ferment 30 min, cook on non-stick pan.
Source: Freepik
Oatmeal Pancake can be prepared by mixing 1 cup oats, 1 cup flour, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 tsp baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt; cook on non-stick pan/griddle.
Source: Freepik
Oats khichdi is a delicious dish made by combining rolled oats, split red lentils, water, ghee/oil, onion, garlic, tomato, cumin seeds, coriander powder, and salt.
Source: Freepik
Oats pasta can be prepared by cook cup oats pasta, mix with veggies, tomato sauce, olive oil, salt, pepper, and top with grated cheese.
Source: Freepik
To make oats chilla, mix oats, besan, yoghurt, water, salt, and cumin seeds. Rest for 10 minutes, cook on a non-stick pan, and serve with chutney/ketchup.
Source: Freepik
Oats dosa is a recipe made by combining oats, rice flour, yogurt, salt, baking soda, and water, fermenting for 30 minutes, and cooking on a non-stick pan.
Source: Freepik
Oats Uttapam can be prepared by mixing cup oats, cup rice flour, cup yogurt, salt, baking soda, cumin seeds, chopped veggies; ferment 30 min, cook on non-stick pan like pancake.
Source: Freepik
Overnight oats can be prepared by mixing rolled oats, milk, optional chia seeds, yogurt, vanilla extract, sweetener; refrigerate overnight, top with fruits, nut butters, nuts, seeds, spices.
Source: Freepik
Vegetable oats is prepared by sauté onion, garlic, carrot, mixed veggies, add oats, water/broth, cumin powder, cook until tender, season with salt and pepper.
Source: Freepik