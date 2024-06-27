Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ways To Style Short Hair In Summers
Hair twists, flat twists, or mini-twists are popular hairstyles for Afro-textured hair worldwide. Secure side strands by twisting them and using pins in the opposite direction.
This is a quick and common style for busy mornings, but it's essential to brush your hair properly before trying it.
The Dutch braid is a hairstyle similar to a French braid, but with the added twist of crossing side sections underneath the middle. To achieve a voluminous look, gently curl your hair before braiding.
Roll your curler gently for an enhanced look, and use hair spray to maintain the waves throughout the day.
To style short hair, start with a neat center part and straighten the lengths for a polished look.
Use a volumizing mousse to dry the top of hair in a pompadour style, then style the sides with pomade to reinforce the pompadour's height.
Misting hairspray into styled strands, tilting the head from shoulder to shoulder, and causing ends to bounce out for volume at the bottom of a choppy bob.
