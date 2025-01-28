Wedding Must Haves: Bridesmaid Ensembles Inspired By Bollywood Divas

Make a dazzling entrance like Priyanka Chopra with a show-stopping shimmery lehenga, perfect for the fashion-forward bridesmaid who always wants to make a statement.
Source: Instagram
Brighten up the wedding festivities with a vibrant neon-inspired look like Anushka Sharma's, featuring bold hues like orange, lime, or green, paired with glitter and statement jewellery.
Elevate a simple outfit like Shraddha Kapoor with statement accessories, such as bold earrings, to instantly add a touch of royalty and glamour to your overall look.
Stay stylish and warm this winter with Deepika Padukone's chic look, pairing a dark-colored saree with a matching full-sleeved blouse and smoky makeup for a birdesmaid.
Channel your inner fashionista with Kriti's daring backless lehenga, paired with a sleek bun to highlight the bold blouse, perfect for the modern bridesmaid.
Make a statement like Kiara Advani with a bold, edgy co-ord set featuring an embellished jacket, paired with simple makeup and a show-stopping bold color.
