Weight Loss Mistakes That Can Sabotage Your New Year's Resolutions

Unrealistic Expectations: Setting unrealistic weight loss goals can lead to frustration and disappointment.
Source: Freepik
Restrictive Dieting: Severely restricting calories or certain food groups can lead to nutrient deficiencies and decreased metabolism.
Source: Freepik
Lack of Sustainability: Focusing on quick fixes rather than long-term lifestyle changes can lead to weight regain.
Source: Freepik
Inconsistent Workouts: Irregular exercise routines can hinder weight loss progress and decrease motivation.
Source: Freepik
Not Tracking Progress: Failing to monitor progress can make it difficult to stay on track and make adjustments.
Source: Freepik
Neglecting Mindful Eating: Not paying attention to hunger and fullness cues can lead to overeating and poor food choices.
Source: Freepik
Not Getting Enough Sleep: Poor sleep quality and duration can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and fullness.
Source: Freepik