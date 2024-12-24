Republic Lifestyle Desk

Weight Loss Mistakes That Can Sabotage Your New Year's Resolutions

Unrealistic Expectations: Setting unrealistic weight loss goals can lead to frustration and disappointment.

Restrictive Dieting: Severely restricting calories or certain food groups can lead to nutrient deficiencies and decreased metabolism.

 Lack of Sustainability: Focusing on quick fixes rather than long-term lifestyle changes can lead to weight regain. 

Inconsistent Workouts: Irregular exercise routines can hinder weight loss progress and decrease motivation. 

Not Tracking Progress: Failing to monitor progress can make it difficult to stay on track and make adjustments. 

Neglecting Mindful Eating: Not paying attention to hunger and fullness cues can lead to overeating and poor food choices. 

Not Getting Enough Sleep: Poor sleep quality and duration can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and fullness.

