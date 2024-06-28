Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Are The Side-Effects Of Dragon Fruit?
Dragon fruit's high fiber content can cause diarrhea or bloating when consumed in large quantities.
Dragon fruit may cause allergic reactions in some individuals, although these reactions are rare.
Pregnant women with dragon fruit allergies should consult a doctor before incorporating it into their diet to avoid potential side effects.
Dragon fruit seeds, similar to their fiber content, can also have a mild laxative effect, which is one of the adverse side effects.
Dragon fruit's high fiber content can cause gastrointestinal discomfort, including diarrhea, abdominal pain, or bloating in some individuals.
Dragon fruit is generally safe, but studies show rare allergic reactions like tongue swelling, hives, and vomiting, and may turn pee pink or red.
Dragon fruit may interact with certain medications, so it's crucial to consult a healthcare provider before incorporating dragon fruit into your diet for high blood pressure or diabetes treatment.
