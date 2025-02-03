What ARTISTS Wore At The Grammys 2025?

Sabrina Carpenter dazzled in J.W. Anderson's Cinderella-blue gown at the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. She also took home the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy for her hit song Espresso.
Making a surprise arrival at the Grammys, Bianca Censori, wife of rapper Kanye West arrived for the red carpet in an ultra-sheer nude outfit covered with a black faux fur coat.
Chappell Roan turned heads with her white powder makeup which had hues of yellow, blue, red, and pink colour. Roan's vintage outfit was from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2003 couture collection.
Billie Eilish sported an all-black Prada look that nailed TikTok's hottest trend, the fisherman aesthetic.
Charli XCX arrived for the Grammy Awards red carpet donning a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown from the label's Spring-Summer 2025 runway.
Miley Cyrus made a bold statement on the red carpet, embracing a gothic look with an all-black leather cut-out gown that featured striking details at the diaphragm.
Head over heels for her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift stunned in a shimmery red corseted minidress that proudly featured Kelce's initial, the letter T.
