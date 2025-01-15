What Happens To Your Skin A Week After On Makeup Break? Things You Need To Know

Applying creams, foundation, and other makeup products often clog your pores. Staying away from makeup for a week can help your skin repair itself.
It also prevents premature aging.
You will notice a decrease in skin breakouts when taking a makeup break.
It enhances your skin texture by providing natural moisture, leaving no rough or scaly patches.
Expect to witness reduced dark spots on your skin while on a makeup break.
Lessens skin allergies or redness.
Our skin can produce excessive oil, but taking a makeup break can help regulate oil production.
