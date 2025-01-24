What Happens When You Do Surya Namaskar Daily? Benefits

Surya Namaskar is an ancient physical and spiritual activity from sages passed down from generation to generation.
Surya Namaskar consists of 10 poses i.e. Pranamasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Hasta Padasna, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskar, Bhujangasana, Parvatasana, Ashwa Sanchalasana, Tadasana.
Practicing Surya Namaskar daily can have several health benefits that you may not be aware of.
It helps you to maintain a great posture with a strong and flexible spine while improving blood flow into the spinal area.
Surya Namaskar can enhance your musculoskeletal functions of the upper and lower limbs.
The ancient 10-step yoga activity also aid in promoting cardiovascular and gut health.
Practicing Surya Namaskar daily can help improve your metabolism and boost your immunity.
