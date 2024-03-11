March 11, 2024

What Is Chilli Oil? Know Its Benefits

Chili oil is a condiment which is made using vegetable oil that has been infused with chili peppers. However, there are many variations to it.

The capsaicin in chili oil enhances metabolism, which helps in burning calories.

Capsaicin, again, is a compound which helps in discarding pain and discomfort.

According to a few studies, chili oil helps in lowering blood pressure and also has been associated with decreasing heart-related illness.

This dish combats inflammation, which can alleviate conditions such as arthritis.

