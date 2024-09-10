Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Lupus? Signs, Causes, Symptoms Of Condition Affecting Selena Gomez
Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, and other organs.
Lupus Symptoms : A butterfly-shaped rash on the face that covers the cheeks and bridge of the nose
Lupus symptoms : Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling
Lupus symptoms: Kidney damage, heart problems, blood clots, low blood cell counts, pleurisy
Lupus Symptoms: Headaches, weakness, numbness, tingling, seizures, vision problems, memory and personality changes
Lupus causes: Lupus is more common in women, with a 10 times higher risk, and Klinefelter syndrome is 14 times more common in individuals with this genetic condition.
Lupus causes: Lupus can be triggered by exposure to certain environmental factors like viral infections, sunlight, certain medications, and smoking.
