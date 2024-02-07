February 5, 2024
What Is Tempeh And Its Health Benefits
Tempeh is the fermented version of soybean that originated in Indonesia and is accompanied with multiple health benefits.
Source: Unsplash
Tempeh is made from soybeans and it is a complete plant protein. Meaning, it contains all nine essential amino acids that your body is incapable of producing.
Source: Unsplash
Rich in probiotics: The consumption of fermented, probiotic foods comes with many benefits. The microflora in fermented foods creates a protective lining in the intestines.
Source: Unsplash
Maintains bone health: The calcium provided by tempeh is essential for growth and maintenance of bones. Calcium, with vitamin K and vitamin D, is needed to maintain bone mineral density.
Source: Unsplash
Lowers cholesterol: Tempeh is one of the greatest cholesterol-lowering foods. High cholesterol levels are associated with heart diseases.
Source: Unsplash