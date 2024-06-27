Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Makes Watermelon An Ideal Furit For Pregnant Women? Pros Of Eating The Summer Fruit
Watermelon, a nutritious fruit with a 91% water content, is a rich source of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds.
Source: Unsplash
Pregnant women can enjoy watermelon's benefits, including heartburn relief, morning sickness reduction, and muscle cramp prevention due to its high water content and lycopene content.
Source: Freepik
Watermelon, a fruit high in lycopene, can significantly reduce the risk of preeclampsia by 50% to 50%, and may also help prevent high blood pressure, swelling, and protein loss during pregnancy.
Source: Unsplash
Lycopene-rich watermelon and can help reduce preeclampsia risk during pregnancy, as they used high-dose lycopene supplements, not watermelon.
Source: Freepik
Watermelon has been found to decrease pregnancy-related side effects or complications by decreasing daily fluid requirements, amniotic fluid, and total blood volume.
Source: Instagram: Grandma_CFC
Watermelons Popsicles can aid in blood sugar management by converting L-citrulline into L-arginine, which protects against diabetes. Its L-arginine supplement regulates glucose metabolism.
Source: Freepik
This water-based fruit aids weight loss by providing a fullness sensation and reducing appetite, making it an ideal addition to a lighter weight loss diet.
Source: Freepik