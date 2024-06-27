 What Makes Watermelon An Ideal Furit For Pregnant Women? Pros Of | Republic World
Republic Lifestyle Desk

What Makes Watermelon An Ideal Furit For Pregnant Women? Pros Of Eating The Summer Fruit

Watermelon, a nutritious fruit with a 91% water content, is a rich source of carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds.

Source: Unsplash

Pregnant women can enjoy watermelon's benefits, including heartburn relief, morning sickness reduction, and muscle cramp prevention due to its high water content and lycopene content.

Source: Freepik

Watermelon, a fruit high in lycopene, can significantly reduce the risk of preeclampsia by 50% to 50%, and may also help prevent high blood pressure, swelling, and protein loss during pregnancy.

Source: Unsplash

Lycopene-rich watermelon and can help reduce preeclampsia risk during pregnancy, as they used high-dose lycopene supplements, not watermelon.

Source: Freepik

Watermelon has been found to decrease pregnancy-related side effects or complications by decreasing daily fluid requirements, amniotic fluid, and total blood volume.

Source: Instagram: Grandma_CFC

Watermelons Popsicles can aid in blood sugar management by converting L-citrulline into L-arginine, which protects against diabetes. Its L-arginine supplement regulates glucose metabolism.

Source: Freepik

This water-based fruit aids weight loss by providing a fullness sensation and reducing appetite, making it an ideal addition to a lighter weight loss diet.

Source: Freepik