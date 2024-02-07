January 25, 2024
When Actresses Set The Beige Fashion On Fire: Alia Bhatt To Kriti Sanon
Alia Bhatt adds an unmissable glam touch to her pick of beige as she opts for an all-round matted sequin saree.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Sanon goes the traditional route as she opts for a steely beige saree. The old world charm of the look is slightly off-set, and appreciably so, with the contemporary cut of the blouse.
Source: Instagram
Katrina Kaif opts for a traditional silhouette and with the organza and tissue enhancing the softness of the beige tones.
Source: Instagram
Kajol's motto here comes off as less is more as she goes for a rather simple manifestation of beige. The slightest hint of red in the border however, matching her bangles, makes the look stand out.
Source: X
Samantha proves how beige does not have to be boring as her svelte saree carries the crepe-like feel of chiffon, texture with panels and subtle hints of lace for that touch of femininity.
Source: X