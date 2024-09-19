Republic Lifestyle Desk
When Does Shardiya Navratri 2024 Start And End? Know Date, Rituals To Perform
Shardiya Navaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated in India to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga.
Source: Unsplash
Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a significant festival celebrated in Ashwin, with the Hindu calendar indicating its auspicious nature.
Source: Unsplash
Shardiya Navratri 2024 commences on 3 October 2024 and concludes on 12 October 2024, marking the tenth day of Dussehra and Durga Puja.
Source: Unsplash
Navratri 2024, a nine-night festival, is auspicious and ends on October 12th. The tenth day, Vijaydashmi or Dussehra 2024, is considered the most auspicious.
Source: Unsplash
The nine-day festival is celebrated by worshipping nine forms of Goddess Durga, fasting for detoxification, traditional dances, vegetarian cuisine, and gift exchange.
Source: Unsplash
Shardiya Navratri is celebrated in major Indian cities like Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Varanasi.
Source: Unsplash