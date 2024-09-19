disha sharma
When In Sikkim Visit These Famous Monasteries
Enchey monastery, sacredness is attributed to the belief that Khangchendzonga and Yabdean – the protecting deities – reside in this monastery.
Labrang Monastery, a significant Gelug school in Tibetan Buddhism, was the largest and most influential monastery in Amdo in the early 20th century.
Pemayangtse Monastery is a prominent Buddhist monastery in Sikkim, founded by Lama Lhatsun Chempo in 1647. It is one of the oldest and most famous in the region and follows the Nyingma Order of Tibet
Phodong Monastery is a Buddhist monastery in Sikkim, India, built in the 18th century. It was founded by the 9th Karmapa and reconstructed by Sidkeong Tulku Namgyal.
Rumtek Monastery is Sikkim's largest monastery and showcases Tibetan architecture, replicating Tsurpu's original. It houses rare Buddhist art and is a Kargyu teaching centre.
Tashiding Monastery, Sikkim's holiest, is believed to cleanse sins with a glimpse of Thongwa Rangdol Shrine, and its walk is marked by white prayer flags.
Ralang Monastery, built in 1768 AD, is a 13-kilometer drive from Rabongla, Sikkim. Blessed by the 9th Karmapa, it hosts annual worship, and Kagyed Chaam dances, and attracts tourists.
