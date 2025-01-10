When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Dates & Timing

Makar Sankranti is on 14th January, 2025. This year the Sun will enter the Capricorn on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the year's new season.
Source: Pexels
Makar Sankranti is celebrated in many parts of India but under several regional names. In Tamil, it is called Pongal, Magh Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat, etc.
Source: Pexels
On this day, devotees gather together to celebrate the hard work they have put in. People prepare delicious food that are meaningful.
Source: Pexels
Cattle are also involved in this festival, they are taken care of on this auspicious occasion.
Source: Pexels
Participate in traditional and cultural activities such as dance, storytelling, etc.
Source: Pexels
But the highlight of the day is flying colourful kites.
Source: Pexels
Taking a bath in sacred water to cleanse from one's sins.
Source: Pexels