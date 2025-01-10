Republic Lifestyle Desk

When Is Makar Sankranti 2025? Dates & Timing

Makar Sankranti is on 14th January, 2025. This year the Sun will enter the Capricorn on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the year's new season. 

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in many parts of India but under several regional names. In Tamil, it is called Pongal, Magh Bihu in Assam, Uttarayan in Gujarat, etc.

On this day, devotees gather together to celebrate the hard work they have put in. People prepare delicious food that are meaningful.

Cattle are also involved in this festival, they are taken care of on this auspicious occasion.  

Participate in traditional and cultural activities such as dance, storytelling, etc.

But the highlight of the day is flying colourful kites.

Taking a bath in sacred water to cleanse from one's sins.

